Udonis Haslem Has Major Doubts About LeBron James' Teammate
After a dominant performance by Rudy Gobert in Game 5 of the first round, the Los Angeles Lakers had one glaring weakness. They lacked depth at the center position.
Despite adding Deandre Ayton and filling their gap of another big man to play with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem has doubts about the pairing. He believes Ayton’s unwillingness to roll to the basket consistently won’t mesh well with the playstyle of the perimeter stars for the Lakers.
“Even if you want to put him in the dunker when Luka has the ball up top, you need a roll-big that’s going to be a lob threat,” Haslem explained. “Deandre Ayton has the size, but that’s not necessarily his game. He wants to get to his spots. He wants to make his moves. He wants to pull up like he left his phone. You have to roll your (expletive) to the basket when playing with those boys.”
The former No. 1 pick is looking to make a resurgence with the Lakers after some lower production seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. With the Phoenix Suns, Ayton was almost a consensus top-five center in the league. Haslem believes he will need to improve his motor to reach that level again and maximize his game alongside James and Doncic.
“Listen, the ball is going to be in Luka’s hands, the ball is going to be in Bron’s hands, and Austin Reaves,” Haslem continued. “We are not throwing you the ball in the post to go to work. It’s not a part of the game plan. So, as much as I like the fact that they got size because they needed size, I just don’t know if that’s the one. Can Deadre Ayton be a guy who can roll to the basket and catch lobs? Yes, he can. But does he have the drive to do that?”
