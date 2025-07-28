Miami Heat’s Davion Mitchell Breaks Down The Inclusive “Heat Culture”
To many outside of the Miami Heat organization, the well-known Heat Culture slogan isn’t as defined regarding everything it entails.
On the Health is Wealth series on PlayersTV, Davion Mitchell breaks down what the “Heat Way” is and his expectations of what it was before he was traded to the Heat.
“It’s funny because coming into when I got traded to the Heat, I didn’t know what to expect because you hear so many different stories,” Mitchell said. “You hear so many of like, oh Pat Riley is this, you have to work extremely hard, and you have to do all of this. Then, when I got there, I’m like literally waiting for what’s about to happen. The first practice, I’m like, are we about to run?”
Mitchell has been the perfect addition to the type of player the Heat wants. His defense-first play style and constant energy, whether off the bench or in the starting lineup, became a huge reason why the team was able to make the playoffs in what was otherwise a mediocre season overall. Through 30 games with the Heat, he averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals on 50.4 percent shooting and 44.7 percent from three-point range.
“I think people don’t really know unless you’re in it,” Mitchell continued. “I think the Heat Way is not military, like you don’t have to wear a certain thing. I just think that they just want you to do everything extremely hard and put everything forward. Like, if you have something to deal with, worry about practice right now. It’s like every other team. I just think they’re more disciplined.”
