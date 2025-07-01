ESPN Analyst Says Miami Heat "Sitting Pretty" Heading Into Free Agency
It should come as no surprise the Miami Heat should head into free agency with some urgency, considering the current state of the Eastern Conference for next season.
Unless one of their younger core or developmental players impresses enough to move up to their main rotation, the Heat’s roster construction currently has a glaring lack of shooting outside of Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro. Analyst Bobby Marks suggests that Duncan Robinson declining his player option with the Heat freed up some space.
“The Heat get Duncan Robinson’s early termination exercised,” Marks said. “I know people are like, well, that’s not the language. I don’t care. He basically declined the option in his contract. They are sitting pretty right now.”
He later suggested Robinson could be included as a great sign-and-trade option, giving the Heat more flexibility to improve their team in free agency.
“Robinson is going to get the $10 million he gave back somewhere,” Marks continued. “I don’t know if it’s going to be with the Heat. It could be in a sign-and-trade. We’ll keep an eye on Miami. But Miami is in a position to do a sign-and-trade and also, perhaps use a $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception. All of a sudden, Miami can get better awfully quickly here.”
