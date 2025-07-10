Inside The Heat

ESPN Insider Floats Giannis Antetokounmpo Idea That Should Excite Heat Fans

Shandel Richardson

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Miami Heat fans a bit of hope with some eye-popping comments with streamer IShowSpeed on Thursday morning. First, he said he likes the idea of living in Florida because of no state income taxes.

Then he was asked if he plans to stay with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo replied, "Probably. We'll see. I love Milwaukee."

There was plenty speculation of Antetokounmpo wanting out of Milwaukee. These recent comments only add fire to the rumors and speculation. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said this could mean Antetokounmpo could be waiting until later this summer to give a definitive answer.

"He might be more open-minded than he was in the past," Windhorst said Thursday morning on ESPN's Get Up. "I will say the same thing: probably Milwaukee but we'll see. Now, I can quote Giannis on that."

Fellow ESPN insider Tim MacMahon said the revelation could be good news for the Heat. The state-tax situation has long been a lure for top-tier athletes.

"Giannis has been in we'll see mode for years," MacMahon said on Get Up. "... [New Bucks acquisition] Myles Turner is not getting a long-term commitment out of Giannis. Listen, if taxes are a concern, I think there's a team in South Florida that has no state income taxes."

