Heat-Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings $93 Million NBA Champion To Miami For Andrew Wiggins
Acquiring score-first guard Norman Powell for just Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love, and a second-round pick is a huge win for the Miami Heat, but team president Pat Riley may have another trick up his sleeve.
Former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins was the centerpiece of the return for Jimmy Butler when he was dealt to the Golden State Warriors at last season's trade deadline. However, it's possible he already suited up for the Heat for the final time. The addition of Powell signals a desire to contend, but his expiring contract also proves they're open to developing their young pieces if the 2026 campaign is a failure.
Wiggins, on the other hand, is built strictly to play for a contender, which is why a proposed trade sees the Heat add flexibility to their roster.
The pitched deal sends Wiggins and Haywood Highsmith to the Los Angeles Lakers, Maxi Kleber Gave Vincent, Shake Milton, and Jordan Goodwin head to the Washington Wizards, and the Heat acquire Khris Middleton, Dalton Knecht, and a 2032 first-round pick (via LAL, top-five protected.)
Middleton is entering the final season of his three-year, $93 million contract, so the Heat are not trapped if he performs poorly next year. The 33-year-old NBA champion is clearly regressing, as he averaged just 11.9 points on 47.5 percent shooting in 2025.
Knecht, a 24-year-old sophomore, coming to Miami puts less pressure on the addition of Middleton to work out because he fits in with the young core led by Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and others.
