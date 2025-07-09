Heat Predicted To Land $73 Million Regressing All-Star In Colossal 3-Team Trade With Lakers, Kings
The Miami Heat clearly don't believe Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro had a fair shot at leading the team in 2025, which led to the major trade for guard Norman Powell.
Miami's front office is signaling its desire to give the Herro-Adebayo duo a drama-free opportunity to succeed. While Powell is quite an impressive scorer and nearly made the All-Star Game last season, adding more established talent could be on team president Pat Riley's mind.
One Heat social media account predicts the Heat could land regressing forward DeMar DeRozan in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings. The full proposed details are as follows:
Lakers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Devin Carter
Kings receive: Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Dalton Knecht
Heat receive: DeMar DeRozan, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent
The Lakers and Kings motivation for making this move is rather simple. L.A. needs a two-way forward to play alongside LeBron James while Sacramento can continue adding to their youthful core with Jaquez Jr. and Knecht.
However, it's much tougher to explain why the Heat would have interest in acquiring DeRozan. The obvious thought is he is a six-time All-Star who averaged 22.2 points in 2025, but he likely won't push Miami over the hump and has two guaranteed seasons remaining on his three-year, $73 million contract.
It's hard to imagine DeRozan being worthy of that contract by 2027, with some already believing it's an overpay.
It's also worth noting many rumors are swirling about Wiggins heading back to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for star forward Jonathan Kuminga. If that's a possible route, the Heat should not entertain dealing the former No. 1 pick in a deal for DeRozan. Unless the asking price for the 35-year-old Kings forward is unbelievably low, Miami should look elsewhere for win-now pieces.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Heat-Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings $93 Million NBA Champion To Miami For Andrew Wiggins
Heat Legend Has Three-Word Response To Norman Powell Arrival
Kevin Love Has Hilarious Reaction To Blockbuster Miami Heat Trade