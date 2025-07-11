ESPN's Udonis Haslem Jokingly Heeds Strong Warning To "White" NBA Players
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem was among the best interviews in the locker room during his playing days. His sense of humor was second to none. Recently, former teammate Goran Dragic called him the funniest player he's teamed with.
Haslem has since taken his comedy act to ESPN as an NBA analyst. He is helping the network cover the Summer League in Las Vegas this week. With Houston Rockets second year guard Reed Sheppard a guest on NBA Today, the topic turned to defense.
Sheppard said he was trying to become a better two-way player even though he is more known for his shooting. That quickly prompted Haslem to enter stand-up mode.
He made a play off the notion of white players, especially shooters, being poor defenders.
"Listen, I love that you're working on your defense because I'm going to tell you a secret. In this league, we pick on white shooters," a laughing Haslem said to Sheppard.
Haslem probably did the same with ex-teammates Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and all the other white players he teamed with in his 20-year career.
"No, we do," Haslem said. "We hunt you guys, we hunt you guys, you know this. We will hunt white shooters in the league and we'll pick on you defensively. So I love that you're working on defense all summer."