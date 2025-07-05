Media Personalities React To Miami Heat’s Underrated Offseason Following Additions
While the Miami Heat haven’t acquired a new star player to lead their remaining two All-Star players, they have made several moves to benefit their young core.
On the Bill Simmons Podcast, he discussed with Rob Mahoney where the Heat stand after the sign-and-trade of Duncan Robinson’s expiring contract to the Detroit Pistons in return for Simone Fontecchio. Combined with their steal of the draft for Kasparas Jakucionis, the Heat are off to a solid start to the offseason.
“Of course, Miami gets him,” Simmons said. “I like that guy. Miami is just adding guys that I really like. They didn’t make my dozen topics I wanted to hit, but they got Jakucionis in the draft. They turned Duncan and an expiring into Fontecchio. They have the Rozier expiring. They mobilized some assets that are all expiring for something.”
Re-signing Davion Mitchell was essential to building out their roster, as he demonstrated last season he embodies everything Heat Culture stands for. Mahoney explains they must continue on this upward trajectory of gathering assets for potential big moves in the future because the Heat likely won’t be as competitive heading into next season.
“But they need to continue to mobilize,” Mahoney continued. “Because right now, that collection of assets on paper on a depth chart does not inspire confidence. But I do like them bringing back Davion Mitchell. I thought he had a really nice season overall last year with Toronto to start and coming to Miami.”
