Media Personalities React To Miami Heat’s Underrated Offseason Following Additions

"Of course, Miami gets Fontecchio. I like that guy. Miami's just adding guys that I really like. They got Jakučionis. They turned Duncan into an expiring in Fontecchio. They have the Rozier expiring. They've mobilized some assets that are all expirings for something" @BillSimmons