Boston Celtics Super Fan Has Miami Heat Among Top 5 Bleakest Futures In The East
While the Miami Heat’s future isn’t set in stone regarding their ability to return the franchise to the high standards they strive for, there are several upcoming obstacles they will have to address.
On the Bill Simmons Podcast, he discussed with Ryan Russillo the dangers of the Heat’s first-round draft assets for 2027 and Tyler Herro’s pending $50 million max contract extension. Both can hinder their ability to continue building their young core and pursue another star player.
“The alarming thing is their 2027 first goes to Charlotte, and that’s just unprotected,” Simmons said. “That makes me nervous. And I think what really makes me nervous with this roster is if they pay Herro, I’m not sure how you get to the late 2020s with a move.”
Bam Adebayo may be an even more concerning situation for the Heat. Despite consistently finishing among the top five for Defensive Player of the Year voting, the multiple-time All-Star's inconsistent offensive production has limited his ceiling as the best player on a team. Combined with potentially paying Herro, the Heat will need a significant leap in production from one of them to make their contracts worth it.
“As much as I like Bam, there’s probably a conversation about him being $51, $55, and $60 million,” Russillo said. “Is he that guy? And that’s where the Herro extension seems even nastier because I probably like Herro more now than I ever have. I think the shot-making is that special, but it’s pretty one-dimensional, and if there’s not somebody else to hide him defensively, it’s a disaster.”