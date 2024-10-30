Even Tim Walz Comments On Dwyane Wade Statue Situation
The criticism of the statue of Dwyane Wade has made its way to politics.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is the democratic party nominee for vice president, made an appearance on The Dan Lebatard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday.
He offered his opinion the statue. Count the governor as one who really dislikes the statue.
"How gracious was D-Wade though, about this to the sculptor?" Walz said. "Because this is pretty horrific. He's either more gracious, or he didn't care"
Walz wasn't done.
"It's horrific, but D-Wade, what a class act," Walz said. "He's like, 'No this is really nice. I'm grateful.'. Yeah, I don't know how they get that wrong. Wouldn't you think they would show it to everybody first?"
Walz is like many others who think the statue looks more like a famous actor than Wade.
"When I saw that, I thought Laurence Fishburne," Walz said with a smile. "I said that really is Laurence.
"That's a Lucille Ball statue," Walz said.
Wade, at least publicly, seemed to be fine with how he appears in sculpted form.
"If I wanted it to look like me, I would just stand outside the arena, and y'all could take photos," Wade said. "It don't need to look like me. It's an artistic version of a moment that happened, that we're trying to cement."
Wade went on to say the unveiling of the statue on Sunday night was a "special moment for my family and I."
