Ex-Miami Heat Player's Big Game In New Uniform Riles Up Fan Base
A former Miami Heat player had the Internet buzzing Wednesday night.
Thomas, who was traded to the Indiana Pacers last month, had his first big game in a new uniform. He had 22 points and eight rebounds as a starter in a victory against the Chicago Bulls.
"I just love how literally the whole team just embraced me and just brought me in," Bryant said. "I really felt the love right then and there. Like I said when I first came here, I want to try and help this team and boost them to another level as much as I can. I don't want to be detrimental at all."
It was arguably Bryant's best game in the last three years. It was also more than he produced when he was with the Heat.
Heat fans were quick to take notice. One social media user posted, "I knew Thomas Bryant wasn't the problem." Another wrote, "So Thomas Bryant leaves Miami and learns how to play basketball again?"
This is likely an overreaction from the Heat fans. Who knows if Bryant would have duplicated similar success in Miami. Who knows if he has another game like this for the Pacers this season.
The reaction is the fan base once again showing frustration about how the season is going. The Heat are a middle-of-the-pack team in the Eastern Conference for a third straight year while using the same core group of players.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.
