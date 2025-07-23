Ex-NBA Player Has Regrets Over Infamous LeBron James Incident
Former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson did everything possible to get in the head of LeBron James. When James played for the Miami Heat, it was Stephenson's job to get James off his game. No moment displayed that more than Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference finals.
Stephenson infamously blew in James' ear during the game.
"I regret it sometimes," Stephenson said on the Carmelo Anthony podcast. "I was at the club. I came in the club late. I didn't want to get no section. So I go to the bar. Some drunk dude comes up to me and [blows in my ear]. I was like, `Are you crazy?"'
Stephenson said the fan wanted him to experience what James felt. Stephenson managed to keep his cool despite the awkward encounter.
"That's how LeBron felt," Stephenson said the fan told him. "How you like that? I was about to ham on bro. I was about to go crazy on him."
The Heat-Pacers rivalry was arguably the greatest during the early part of the decade. They met three straight times in the playoffs, twice in the conference finals. The Heat won all three meetings but the 2014 was supposedly the Pacers' year. They beat out the Heat for the No. 1 seed in the East but lost Game 6 in Miami.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Heat Surprisingly Among Teams Not Pursuing Warriors Star In Trade, Per Report
Ex-Miami Heat Player Believes Pat Riley's "Not Done" In Free Agency
Where Heat Stand After One Of Most Interesting Offseasons In Franchise History