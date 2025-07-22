Inside The Heat

Heat Surprisingly Among Teams Not Pursuing Warriors Star In Trade, Per Report

The Miami Heat are quite surprisingly among teams not pursuing a trade for Golden State Warriors rising star Jonathan Kuminga.

Anthony Pasciolla

Dec 2, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat players (left to right) center Bam Adebayo (13), guard Tyler Herro (14), guard Terry Rozier (2) and forward Duncan Robinson (55) sit on the bench during the fourth quarter of their loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat players (left to right) center Bam Adebayo (13), guard Tyler Herro (14), guard Terry Rozier (2) and forward Duncan Robinson (55) sit on the bench during the fourth quarter of their loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat do not have a clear direction for the future, as their rotation is a mixture of experienced All-Stars and young, unproven talent.

The 2025-26 season will seemingly give Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo a chance to lead the team distraction-free before the front office ultimately decides whether to build around them or commit to the youthful side of the roster.

Still, Miami is finding itself tossed in a plethora of trade rumors and ideas that would provide the organization with an obvious blueprint for the coming years. One of the most popular of the bunch involves Golden State Warriors rising star Jonathan Kuminga, who is seemingly seeking a new NBA home.

Despite the Heat's rumored interest in Kuminga, a report from ClutchPoints alludes to quite the opposite. When discussing the 22-year-old's possible next destination, the article shared that "Teams like the Heat and Brooklyn Nets have not pursued Kuminga this offseason, sources said."

This comes as a bit of a surprise after NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN shared in late June the Heat were expected to pursue Kuminga.

“After missing out on Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat are remaining active. When you look into free agency, one name to keep an eye on that I'm told they are expected to be a potential suitor for is Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga,” Charania said during coverage of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Conflicting reports aside, the Heat fanbase is ready for the team to make a substantial move. Whether it's moving on from Herro or Adebayo or acquiring a promising star like Kuminga, picking a route for the next half decade is crucial.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Heat's Kasparas Jakučionis Gets Low Grade After Disappointing Summer League

Miami Heat Offload Terry Rozier For Two-Time All-Star In New Trade Proposal

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com

Home/News