Heat Surprisingly Among Teams Not Pursuing Warriors Star In Trade, Per Report
The Miami Heat do not have a clear direction for the future, as their rotation is a mixture of experienced All-Stars and young, unproven talent.
The 2025-26 season will seemingly give Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo a chance to lead the team distraction-free before the front office ultimately decides whether to build around them or commit to the youthful side of the roster.
Still, Miami is finding itself tossed in a plethora of trade rumors and ideas that would provide the organization with an obvious blueprint for the coming years. One of the most popular of the bunch involves Golden State Warriors rising star Jonathan Kuminga, who is seemingly seeking a new NBA home.
Despite the Heat's rumored interest in Kuminga, a report from ClutchPoints alludes to quite the opposite. When discussing the 22-year-old's possible next destination, the article shared that "Teams like the Heat and Brooklyn Nets have not pursued Kuminga this offseason, sources said."
This comes as a bit of a surprise after NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN shared in late June the Heat were expected to pursue Kuminga.
“After missing out on Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat are remaining active. When you look into free agency, one name to keep an eye on that I'm told they are expected to be a potential suitor for is Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga,” Charania said during coverage of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Conflicting reports aside, the Heat fanbase is ready for the team to make a substantial move. Whether it's moving on from Herro or Adebayo or acquiring a promising star like Kuminga, picking a route for the next half decade is crucial.
