Where Heat Stand After One Of Most Interesting Offseasons In Franchise History
In the NBA, a roster can usually be categorized into three important categories: Stars, the "Alfreds", and the "Others". Here's how we can breakdown the Miami Heat after the arrival of Norman Powell and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.
Stars: Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro
The arrival of Powell should make scoring simpler for Tyler Herro. He is coming off his most efficient and most productive season. Having another offensively aggressive guard in Powell should make double teams tougher to execute.
Heat center Bam Adebayo needs to expand his offensive arsenal. Adebayo's role demands more scoring. When he stops settling for mid-range shots while improving his back-to-basket game and three-point shooting, Adebayo can increase his production. It would unlock a new world for the Heat offense.
Alfreds: Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Kel'el Ware
Lakers coach J.J. Redick coined this term to describe the secondary, high-impact role players. The "Alfreds" are the important sidekicks who do the dirty work and make it easier for stars.
Powell's role is to play tough defense come playoff time and get buckets. Wiggins has never been expected to do less. If he can find a way to thrive in his unfamiliar role, he can be the best fourth-best player in the NBA. Davion Mitchell has never had a bigger role. He'll be tasked with commanding the second unit and guarding the other team's best player. Center Kel'el Ware, 21, is essential to success. His paint presence allows more versatility for Adebayo at both ends. Ware's ability to confidently hit a corner three is also a valuable asset.
The Others: Terry Rozier, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Heat legend Shaquille O'Neal popularized this term to describe the greater depth of a team. The "others" need to stay ready.
The Heat are deep with Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as your "others." Haywood Highsmith is another scrappy defender to throw at opposing star players. Coach Erik Spoelstra has high hopes for Jaquez Jr.'s improvement in his third season as well.
Fourth-year forward Nikola Jovic, 22, rounds out the 10-man rotation. Last year he averaged 10 points in 25.1 minutes.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Years Later, Hassan Whiteside Still Captivates Miami Heat Fans
‘I Still Have The Letters’ — Dwyane Wade Reflects On Bond With Mother While She Was In Jail
Heat Predicted To Send $199 Million Star Duo To Lakers In Bizarre Trade For LeBron James