Ex-NBA Players Defend Tyler Herro, Blast Anonymous Polls
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is coming off the best season of his career.
He was named an NBA All-Star for the first time. He led the Heat into the playoffs for another season. It is banner year for Herro but he still has doubters among peers.
Herro was among the players on The Athletic's list of most overrated players. The publication anonymously polled select players. All-Star Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers received the most votes.
On Wednesday, former players Lou Williams and Chandler Parson criticized the list. While Williams singled out the likes of Trae Young, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and LeBron James, Parsons mentioned Herro didn't belong, either.
Parsons and Williams felt the list should have been called the most disliked players instead of overrated. They believed it was based on jealously. Williams also took issue with players allowed to express their opinions without their names attached.
"That's probably more of it than overrated player," Parsons said. "I think it's a little hate, a little jealousy. He's[Haliburton] a guy who makes a lot of money. He's on Team USA. He talks a lot of trash ... This is why the players get a vote, it's personal. ... We know the entire Milwaukee Bucks team voted for him. There's 15 votes right there."
