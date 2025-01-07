Exclusive: Jimmy Butler Mural Creator Talks Artwork, Feedback From Heat Community
Early Tuesday afternoon, Kyle Holbrook saw a large family taking photos of a Jimmy Butler mural in Wynwood.
The timing was perfect. Holbrook is the man behind the viral artwork that has earned widespread acclaim in recent days.
“The community loves it so much,” Holbrook told Inside The Heat on Tuesday. “People see all the changes; they talk about them. … I want people to have fun with it.”
Holbrook, who is originally from Pittsburgh, said he’s been a Heat fan since the team began playing in 1988. He created the mural in 2020 with funding from Miami-based philanthropist Lewis Wolfson III.
Initially, the mural featured Heat players wearing masks to promote safety early in the pandemic. Holbrook has also done murals for various causes including autism awareness, as well as stopping gun and domestic violence.
“This started, every single player had masks on; this was the point of the mural,” Holbrook explained. Tyler Herro was the exception; Holbrook instead depicted him “snarling.”
Now, the Butler mural includes a headband reading “I Quit,” a coffee cup overflowing with dollar bills labeled “Trade Me,” and a warning symbol on his Heat jersey. It also features Butler’s infamous “emo hairstyle” and his recent braids look.
“It reflects what the community’s feeling,” Holbrook said. “Me as a Heat fan, I wasn’t just gonna do something too crazy. … That’s why I did it in a clever way and a tasteful way.
Most of the feedback to the Butler mural has been positive, and Heat fans on social media have rallied around and embraced Holbrook’s work.
Others, however, believe the art went too far. One Reddit user called the mural “offensive” and unnecessary Sunday.
“That’s public art, though,” Holbrook said. “I don’t think that they’re wrong for it. That’s their opinion. I welcome all the different opinions and the dialogue around it.”
Butler’s Heat future remains uncertain. Five Reasons Sports reported Butler, who is suspended through Jan. 15, may play for the Heat again. The 35-year-old posted pictures to his Instagram story Monday depicting him working out at Miami’s training facility.
Some Heat fans made it clear following his suspension they’ve given up on Butler and welcome any potential trade.
Although Holbrook expressed his disappointment with Butler, he hasn’t given up on the All-Star forward.
“I think he can learn, and everybody deserves another chance,” Holbrook said. “He’s still a great player. I think he still has a lot left in him when he tries and is motivated.”
Despite the never-ending drama, Holbrook made it clear he’s not waving the white flag on Miami’s season just yet. The Heat are 17-17 entering Wednesday’s game against the Warriors and have dropped three straight.
“We might end up coming back and this is the type of thing that galvanizes us if we win the championship,” Holbrook said. “I’m a Heat fan like that—I always think we can win.”
ARENAS BLASTS RILEY
Sticking with Butler, former NBA All-Star Arenas ripped Heat president Pat Riley on the Jan. 6 episode of Gil’s Arena, blasting the Hall of Famer for potentially pushing Butler out of Miami. The Heat suspended Butler last week for conduct detrimental to the team, one day after he requested a trade.
During his three decades in Miami, Riley has added multiple superstars, including Butler, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James. Arenas doesn’t expect many other All-Stars to willingly join the Heat anytime soon.
“Nobody’s coming there,” Arenas said. “You got South Beach in your favor and you treat South Beach like it’s a f---- prison!”
Arenas condemned Riley for believing he’s “bigger” than his players.
“You can’t pretend you’re bigger than LeBron!” Arenas yelled. “LeBron leaves [and] the ship crashes! Jimmy Butler comes; he gets you to the championship.
“If he tells you ‘bring me one more star,’” Butler added, “[expletive] bring him one more star!”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.