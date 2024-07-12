Famous Miami Heat Fan Going Viral For Dance On Social Media
The Miami Heat are the preferred team for a wide variety of celebrities, including famous rapper Rick Ross.
Heat team president Pat Riley was even seen breaking out some dance moves alongside Rick Ross during their annual Family Fest at Kaseya Center in March. The rapper is once again trending across social media, but this time for a dance he invented.
A video of Ross dancing in the studio blew up in recent days, specifically overlapping with the song Beckham by Smurkio Da Voice. Even famous content creators have been spotted performing the move, which people are dubbing 'The Rick' or the 'Ross Run'. The dance has accumulated tens of millions of views over the past week.
Watch the video of Ross dancing below:
Here's a look at how the Heat may have contributed to Derrick White landing the open Team USA roster spot:
White made a huge statement to the basketball world with his performance against the Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season.
The statement spoke loudly enough for U.S. Olympic Team personnel to take notice. It just might have propelled White to a spot on the squad.
White was named to the team Wednesday morning as a replacement for Kawhi Leonard, who withdrew from competition due to injuries sustained last season. Many felt the spot belonged to Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving or another All-Star (Jalen Brunson?) but White proved his worth in the postseason.
In April, White scored a game-high 38 points in Game 4 in Miami. He finished15 of 26 from the field and 8 of 15 from behind the arc. White averaged 20.4 points for the five-game series. After the series, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who is an assistant on the Olympic team, spoke glowingly about White.
"He's one of the most underrated players in the league," Spoelstra said. "because he does it on both ends."
