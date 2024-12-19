Former All-Star Explains Biggest Misconception About Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade
Amar’e Stoudemire and Dwyane Wade first teamed up in 2004, when they barely played on a disappointing U.S. Olympic team.
Then came 2015, when Stoudemire joined Wade on a transitioning Miami Heat team. Stoudemire was at the end of his career, and Wade, by that point a lock for the Hall of Fame, unknowingly entered the final season of his first Heat tenure.
Stoudemire may have been near retirement, but that didn’t mean he still couldn’t learn. During a Dec. 17 appearance on The OGs podcast, Stoudemire reflected on his brief time in Miami and getting to play alongside Wade.
“There was always a friendship there,” Stoudemire said. “I already kind of knew how D-Wade was getting down.”
Miami went 48-34 in Stoudemire’s lone season. The Heat reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals that year despite losing All-Star big man Chris Bosh to career-ending blood clots.
Stoudemire averaged 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 52 games (36 starts) for the Heat. Along the way, the six-time All-Star discovered the biggest misconception people have about Wade.
“People fail to realize D-Wade is really a pass-first kind of player,” Stoudemire explained. “He wants to get you involved. … That was fun.”
Wade averaged 5.4 assists in 16 NBA seasons. He’d already established himself as one of the league’s top scorers by the time the Big Three formed in 2010, leading the NBA with 30.2 points a night two years earlier.
Stoudemire praised Wade, the last of the Big Three, for taking it upon himself to better his teammates.
“He was also very open to give out information about the game, too,” Stoudemire said. “Like to help you become a better player.”
Unfortunately for Stoudemire, he failed to win a ring with the Heat. At least he looks back and smiles about his time in Miami.
MORE HEAT NEWS
NBA Analyst Questions Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s Possible Trade Destinations
Heat’s Jimmy Butler Faces ‘Nonexistent’ Free Agent Market, Predicts NBA Insider
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.