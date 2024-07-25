Former Miami Heat Forward Luol Deng Responds To Gilbert Arenas' Insulting Remark
Former Miami Heat forward Luol Deng is keeping his foot in the world of basketball, taking over as president of the South Sudanese Basketball Federation in 2019.
South Sudan recently faced off with the loaded Team USA in an exhibition match ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. They almost pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Olympics history, but came up short 101-100. Retired guard Gilbert Arenas wasn't fond of the USA's near-loss, leading to an offensive comment from him on social media.
Deng took notice of the remark, responding to it in a recent Instagram post with nothing but respect.
“I'm not upset or angry at these ignorant remarks made by my former colleagues; I was more disappointed to see them coming from two individuals l've always respected," Deng said.
The two All-Stars faced off numerous times in their NBA careers, overlapping for more than half a dozen seasons. Although their success in the league was comparable, it's clear they are on different paths since retirement.
"As for Gilbert's comments, they were certainly more disrespectful and cruel," Deng shared. "Personally, I don't care much. I would never trade places with anyone; being African is special. However, for young African and African American kids who admire and listen to Gilbert, these comments can make you think less of yourself and make the rest of the world think less of Africans."
Fans praised Deng in the comments for handling the situation with the utmost respect, an approach expected by a man who earned the title of basketball president.
