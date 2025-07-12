Miami Heat Predicted To Land Hall of Fame Guard Sitting In Free Agency
The Miami Heat are having a hectic offseason so far, adding scorer Norman Powell through a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers while also drafting Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis with their first-round draft selection in June. The team also re-signed guard Davion Mitchell to a two-year contract.
Miami is establishing an identity through their guard play. However, Bleacher Report believes their offseason may not be done. They predict the Heat to add yet another guard this offseason through free agency: nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook.
"Although he's 36 and far from a perfect player at this stage in his career, there's no doubting that Westbrook can still bring the juice to a team's scoring attack," the article wrote. "Westbrook would join a guard rotation that features Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, giving Miami a dynamic playmaker that can still get downhill and attack a defense. With making a playoff run still very much the goal, Westbrook can keep the seat warm for a year while Jakucionis learns the NBA game. With Erik Spoelstra putting him in the right spots and a talented, veteran roster around him, the Heat make the most sense for Westbrook."
With the Denver Nuggets last season, Westbrook embraced a role off the bench as a playmaking facilitator. The future Hall of Famer averaged averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals. He could serve as a mentor to the young Heat guards such as Herro and Jakucionis as well.