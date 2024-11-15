Former NBA Star Details Experience Playing Against Miami Heat Legend
Chicago Bulls teammates John Salley and Dennis Rodman were no stranger to playing mind games with their opponents on the court, but they took it another level when it came to facing off against Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning in the 1997 Eastern Conference finals.
In a clip that has resurfaced on Facebook, John Salley detailed it during an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
Salley said, "I told Alonzo [Mourning], I said, ‘Swing at me. I promise you, you should swing at me.’ We just started messing with him, I said, ‘Dennis [Rodman] thinks you’re cute.’ Dennis had asthma, so he’s breathing funny. And he [Mourning] said, ‘What’s wrong with y’all?!’ ‘He thinks you’re cute.’
At this point in this career, Mourning was the centerpiece of the Pat Riley-coached Heat. During this stretch, Mourning was averaging just more than 23 points and 10 rebounds. As dominant as his play was, many felt the only way to limit his presence on the court was to get in his head.
Salley continued later on, "Dennis is like any way to get in his head, like ‘His calves. I don’t know. Look at his calves. Got great calves.’ Looks at his calves. ‘Calves are great. How’d you get calves like that?’ Alonzo was like, ‘Y'all are sick'".
Although NBA players have the utmost respect for each other in many aspects, these antics on the court are the kinds of memories that stick with NBA greats forever.
