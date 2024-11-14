Former No. 1 Pick Admits He Feared Playing For Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are no strangers to taking chances on talented yet risky players, as retired big man Greg Oden once learned firsthand.
Oden, the 2007 No. 1 pick, spent the 2013-14 season on the Heat after injuries ruined his Portland Trail Blazers career. Oden reflected on his short Heat tenure over a decade later on former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel’s podcast.
Oden admitted he feared getting in trouble or becoming the player who jinxed the two-time defending champions. He said he spent five days a week with teammate Michael Beasley, though they limited their South Beach trips to avoid any issues.
“We can’t get in trouble in Miami,” Oden told Manziel. “Like we’re on this team, we’re going to make it to the f---- Finals, we’re going to get rings, just don’t f--- it up, basically. Being on that team, it felt like it meant a little bit more, and I wasn’t going to be the one to mess that up, especially after two championships.”
Oden averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds across 23 games for the Eastern Conference champions. The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Heat in the NBA Finals.
Oden nonetheless still thinks highly about his Heat stint.
“It was probably the best experience I saw,” Oden said. “A-List players, A-List organization, A-List fans, A-List City. It was amazing.”
NEW JERSEYS REVEALED
On Thursday, the Heat released the latest edition of their "Culture" jersey.
The newest version is named "Blood Red." The team posted it on the official X page, providing all the purchase details.
HEAT PLAYERS CHASING BIG BUCKS IN NBA CUP
If calling yourself an NBA Cup champion wasn’t enough to motivate Miami Heat players, how does half a million dollars sound?
Although the NBA Cup (formerly the In-Season Tournament) has its detractors, the league is trying to make the event stick.
What better way to do so than by financially motivating players to give their all?
According to USA Today, players on the winning NBA Cup team earn nearly $515,000. That’s up from the $500,000 players on the Los Angeles Lakers netted in last season’s tournament.
Every player on the roster, including those on two-way contracts, earns prize money if their team advances far enough in the NBA Cup. However, the Heat’s three two-way players—Dru Smith, Josh Christopher, and Keshad Johnson—only get half-shares in that scenario.
Still, a $257,000 bonus sounds pretty good to us when you’re earning slightly over $578,000 for the season.
ADEBAYO ENDORSES HERRO
Heat center Bam Adebayo is all too familiar with playing with the NBA’s best come February.
Now, the veteran big man wants to see Herro receive the same love.
Adebayo, a three-time All-Star selection, emphatically endorsed Herro for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game this week. Herro scored 40 points and made 10 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 123-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons, tying the Heat’s single-game threes record.
“He’s having a hell of a year, man,” Adebayo said. “He deserves that All-Star nod, man.”
HEAT TRADE PLANS?
Heat may need to shake up parts of their roster to compete for an NBA championship, but it appears the front office is not acting hastily.
The Heat have a 4-6 record, placing them on a similar trajectory to previous seasons with a Play-In Tournament appearance. If that same outcome seems imminent by January, then the Heat should understandably look in one of two major directions.
Either trade veteran star Jimmy Butler to begin retooling the roster, or add win-now pieces in hopes of vaulting themselves back into title contention. Regardless of their route, ESPN and NBA Insider Tim Bontemps is confident the Heat will take their time in the process.
"Miami came into the season with lots of questions about its future. After a middling start to the season, including Jimmy Butler going down with an ankle injury, those questions remain," Bontemps wrote. "Given the extraordinarily forgiving nature of the East, don't expect Miami to make any early moves. Entering the season, the Heat wanted to see how their roster would look and then evaluate from there. That thought process hasn't changed."
