Miami Heat Could Surprisingly Trade All-Star For Former NBA MVP in Proposed Blockbuster
Miami Heat fans have long dreamed of watching former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo team up with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
Unfortunately, a potential addition may involve a tough subtraction.
HoopsHype included the Heat in a Nov. 13 article ranking eight potential trade targets for Antetokounmpo. The problem is the Heat lack the type of assets that could convince Milwaukee to deal the Greek Freak.
The article suggested a combination of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro “would likely be” the first names included in any trade because of their salaries. However, it also proposed the Heat may need to add Adebayo or Butler as the headline in any potential trade package.
“Pat Riley’s Heat pursue stars over rebuilds, and always have,” the article stated. “And if their conversion rate is low, it is only because they are always playing the game.”
This isn’t the only time a media outlet has recently suggested the Heat don’t have the pieces to acquire Antetokounmpo. Bill Simmons made the same argument earlier this week, arguing the Greek Freak will instead wind up with the Brooklyn Nets or Houston Rockets.
Butler, who is currently battling an ankle injury, is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists over eight games. Adebayo posted 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists through his first 10 outings.
One might think Adebayo, who at 27 is eight years younger than Butler, is more attractive to the Bucks. The veteran big man signed an extension earlier this year that would tentatively keep him in Miami through the 2028-29 season.
Heat fans won’t need to wait too long to see their potential next superstar in action. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks play at Miami on Nov. 26.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.