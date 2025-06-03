Giannis Antetokounmpo A Longshot For Miami Heat Based On Latest Betting Odds
As the sweepstakes for Giannis Antetokounmpo heat up, it seems the Miami Heat are dropping in the race.
The Heat were not included in the updated odds for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Four other Eastern Conference teams, the Bucks (-140), Toronto Raptors (+1000), New York Knicks (+1600), and Brooklyn Nets (+2000), did make the cut for a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo.
With these recent odds, some fans are questioning how the Heat did not make the list, especially with the team seemingly built to win now.
However, it might be less about where Antetokounmpo wants to go and more of which team can offer the best return in a trade.
The Heat only hold two first-round draft picks in 2025, which likely isn't enough to entice the Bucks to make a quick move to send him to Miami. In terms of young assets, there's not much there either with the Heat unlikely to part with the players that the Bucks would demand in a deal.
Although a potential Bam Adebayo and Antetokounmpo frontcourt would be a force in many areas, it's also worth considering whether the addition of the two-time MVP would help or hinder Adebayo's continued growth. Heat guard Tyler Herro would also see fewer touches, something he needs to be effective.
The market is still fresh for Antetokounmpo, but perhaps the Heat should just focus on developing their in-house talent rather than making a big swing.
