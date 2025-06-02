Miami Heat Newcomer Puts In Work In Pursuit Of Substantial Payday
Miami Heat point guard Davion Mitchell is already putting in work this offseason with a potential payday on the horizon.
In a post on Mitchell's X profile, he is performing several drills, including one-on-one variations, pick-and-rolls, and catch-and-shoot shots. In the background in the video a quote is visible that reads "We're not chasing comfort — we're chasing greatness."
It would certainly be easy for Mitchell to get comfortable after his recent playoff performance. During the Heat's first-round matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged 15 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds. He also shot 61 percent from the field, the highest among guards so far this postseason.
In another recent post on X, Mitchell shares a phrase in his workout video that reads "Tomorrow is now." These workout videos are very telling of how the third-year player is approaching the offseason.
The Heat are reportedly expected to extend an $8.7 million qualifying offer to Mitchell to make him a restricted free agent before the Jun. 29 deadline. He is expected to draw substantial interest from a handful of teams in free agency, most likely around the $14 million range.
In 30 games with the Heat after being traded from the Toronto Raptors, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals, while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 44.7 from three. He also served has a primary defender, often matching up against premiere scorers at the guard position.
If Mitchell is offered a contract to his liking by another team, the Heat would have a few days to match any offer. At this point, it appears to be a smart move, as they could still get the guard at a relative discount.
