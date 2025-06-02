Miami Heat's Tyler Herro's Younger Brother Commits To Big Ten School
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro's younger brother has announced where he will begin his college basketball career.
Myles Herro, a 6-foot-3, 165-pound point guard, will suit up for Ohio State this season, per Joe Tipton of On3. Herro is a three-star in the class of 2025 and played high school basketball at Whitnall High School in Wisconsin.
Herro spoke to Joe Tipton on why he chose Ohio State over programs including Cal Poly, Western Illinois, and Southern Illinois.
“I chose Ohio State because it felt like the right fit for me, both on and off the court,” Herro emphasized. “The opportunity to grow in a program like this, compete at a high level, and be part of something special really stood out. Coach Diebler and his staff were real with me from the start. The way they communicate, the vision they have for the program, and how much they believe in their players made it easy to trust them.”
Herro averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assist during his senior year. He is ranked the No. 288 overall prospect, No. 42 point guard, and No. 10 player in Wisconsin in the 2025 class by On3 Sports' Industry Rankings.
The older Herro played one season at Kentucky before declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. He was selected 13th by the Heat.
The younger Herro will also be coached by a familiar face in Ohio State associate coach Joel Justus, who served as the assistant coach at Kentucky during Tyler Herro's time there.
