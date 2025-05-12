Inside The Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update Resurfaces Old Photo Linking Tyler Herro To Bucks Star

Anthony Pasciolla

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
All eyes are on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, especially after an update from ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed he is “open-minded” about playing elsewhere.

The Miami Heat are involved in rumors surrounding essentially any superstar who hits the trade mill, including Antetokounmpo. It would likely take parting with either Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro to acquire Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal. 

Heat fans are already tying the latter Miami All-Star to Antetokounmpo, as an old Instagram Story of Herro sporting the Bucks star’s jersey resurfaced.

The comment section on the resurfaced photo was filled with calls for Antetokounmpo to team up with Herro in Miami.

While a team led by Antetokounmpo and Herro could certainly make some noise in a shaky Eastern Conference, the assets needed to bring Antetokounmpo to Miami would deplete their depth. The Heat could run into a similar problem that the Los Angeles Lakers did this postseason, where their top-heavy stars are unable to carry the entire workload. Not to mention, playing a team with strong guard talent like the Cleveland Cavaliers or New York Knicks could cause serious problems for Herro and company.

Completely passing up the opportunity to land Antetokounmpo would be foolish, but Heat team president Pat Riley needs to be prepared to find help elsewhere.

