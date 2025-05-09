Pat Fires Mercilessly Fires Back At Critics Of "Heat Culture"
Even when the Miami Heat were winning, there were critics of "Heat Culture."
So just imagine how things are with the franchise after two straight first-round postseason exits. Many have went have taken team president Pat Riley to task about his iron-fist approach. On Friday, Riley responded.
"It doesn't relate to me or us," Riley said. "It's a narrative put out there on the part of other people that don't know what it's like inside here. Working behind the scenes, there's two ways to do it. You can work behind the scenes and put in the time and you can work behind the scenes and put in the work. There's two different things."
The criticism picked up more after the Jimmy Butler saga. The traded away their star at midseason over a contract dispute.
"Our culture has been the way it has been since I got here, at least that's how I look at it," Riley said. "Has it been adjusted in some way, shape or form? Yes ... I'm proud of the culture. I'm proud of the environment that we have created over the years for everybody here inside who really know it. For the people outside who don't really know it but want to comment on it because it's fashionable to comment on it and criticize it, the hell with them. We've got a great culture. It hasn't been crushed."
