Inside The Heat

Pat Fires Mercilessly Fires Back At Critics Of "Heat Culture"

Shandel Richardson

Oct 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley addresses the crowd during the Pat Riley Court dedication ceremony at halftime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley addresses the crowd during the Pat Riley Court dedication ceremony at halftime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even when the Miami Heat were winning, there were critics of "Heat Culture."

So just imagine how things are with the franchise after two straight first-round postseason exits. Many have went have taken team president Pat Riley to task about his iron-fist approach. On Friday, Riley responded.

"It doesn't relate to me or us," Riley said. "It's a narrative put out there on the part of other people that don't know what it's like inside here. Working behind the scenes, there's two ways to do it. You can work behind the scenes and put in the time and you can work behind the scenes and put in the work. There's two different things."

The criticism picked up more after the Jimmy Butler saga. The traded away their star at midseason over a contract dispute.

"Our culture has been the way it has been since I got here, at least that's how I look at it," Riley said. "Has it been adjusted in some way, shape or form? Yes ... I'm proud of the culture. I'm proud of the environment that we have created over the years for everybody here inside who really know it. For the people outside who don't really know it but want to comment on it because it's fashionable to comment on it and criticize it, the hell with them. We've got a great culture. It hasn't been crushed."

MORE HEAT COVERAGE

Pat Riley refuses to apologize for Jimmy Butler situation

Former All-Star blast Heat for Jimmy Butler saga

Could Heat go after Zion Williamson?


Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here