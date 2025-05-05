Golden State Warriors Owner Proclaims Jimmy Butler "Worth Every Penny"
The Golden State Warriors, with the help of former Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, have advanced to the conference semifinals as the seventh seed.
Now set to face the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler, Steph Curry and the Warriors could create a storyline that sounds all too familiar for Heat fans.
Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Warriors owner Joe Lacob raved over what he's seen from Butler.
“Yeah, there were (concerns about Butler), but you do your analysis, you make your choices, and, yeah, it was a little bit of a risk," Lacob said. "We’ve got to take risks in this life. And he’s worth every freaking penny. That’s all I can say. He’s fantastic.”
Butler signed a contract extension for $121 million over two years, something the Heat were not willing to do.
He was traded after disputes over another potential contract extension, The Heat were reportedly waiting until this offseason to make a decision.
Butler, who turns 36 in September, opted to request a trade in hopes of landing the contract extension he felt he deserved after helping lead the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances.
“Sometimes you get them right,” Lacob said about Butler, who is averaging 18 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds with the Warriors. “That’s all I can say.”
Ex-Miami Heat Appears To Take Subtle Shot At Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra
The Miami Heat's season came to an end a week ago after being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
Meanwhile, former Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the conference semifinals after winning a Game 7 on the road as the seventh seed.
Butler, who was traded away earlier this season after a public dispute with management and multiple team suspensions, spoke on his time with the Warriors.
He made a particular comment that caught the eye of some Heat fans.
"It's always good to be wanted and appreciated for your skill set and your talent," Butler said. "Here they welcomed me with open arms and let me be the player that I am and it fit into what they do so incredibly well."
Butler averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in the series. The numbers would have been higher if not for an injury in Game 2 that allowed him to only play eight minutes.
He took plenty shots at Heat management after they were unable to reach a deal for an extension. This just seems like yet another dig at Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra.
