Goran Dragic's Farewell Game Highlighted By Nikola Jokic's Dunk, Chris Bosh's Return
Retired Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic's time on the basketball court came to a close Saturday with the 'Night of the Dragon'.
It was a farewell game for the Heat fan favorite filled with NBA names, including Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Chris Bosh, Josh Richardson, and more. The event was a massive success, with plenty tuning in from around the world as it took place in the Stožice Arena in Slovenia.
The most heart-touching moment was seeing Heat legend Chris Bosh score his first bucket since 2016. The pairing of Bosh and Dragic was supposed to mark the beginning of recovering from LeBron James' departure in 2014. It never happened because Bosh's career prematurely ended after blood clots were discovered on his lungs in 2015.
"A fantastic player and a fantastic person, more importantly," Bosh said of Dragic at the event. "He brought so much toughness and spirit to the locker room, and Gogi is one of the guys you can count on all the time to play hard and play together. You know, with him being a point guard and me being a big guy, it was just a natural fit. We didn't get to play much together, but I enjoyed every minute on the court with him."
Undeniably, the most surprising moment of the day took place courtesy of the three-time MVP. Jokic is not known for his athleticism, as he rarely dunks on the court. Not only did he dunk during Dragic's event, but threw himself a self alley-oop. Fans were left speechless at the highlight, considering Jokic is never a top performer in the NBA All-Star game.
It's safe to say the Heat fan favorite got the basketball send-off he deserves, with the game flooding the social media feed of almost all NBA fans.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Dwyane Wade Among Those To Celebrate Life Of The Late Kobe Bryant
Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Emerging As Strong Sixth Man Of The Year Candidate
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.