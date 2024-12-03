Hall of Famer Suggests Miami Heat Will Trade All-Star Soon: ‘The Sky Is Falling'
Speculation persists whether or not the Miami Heat will trade All-Star forward Jimmy Butler in the coming months, especially with the team struggling.
NBA legend Paul Pierce thinks he knows which direction the Heat are taking, and it’s bad news for anyone hoping Butler finishes his career in Miami.
During a Dec. 2 appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Pierce said “the sky is falling” in Miami. The Hall of Famer then hinted the Heat may trade Butler soon.
“I know when the streets be talking, and hey, word on the streets is things ain’t too sunny down there in Miami,” Pierce said.
“I’m not sure that Jimmy is going to be there at the end of the year.”
Butler averages 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. He is an unrestricted free agent next summer.
The All-Star has been the subject of trade talk for months, and rumors have only increased during the Heat’s slow start. Miami is 9-10 with games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Cleveland Cavaliers looming this week.
However, Pierce isn’t exactly writing the Heat off just yet. Despite their slow start, the Heat have guard Tyler Herro playing at an All-Star level.
“I think they’re missing a piece because you got the coaching, you got the culture,” Pierce said, adding, “I would never count Miami out based on the history over the last four or five years.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.