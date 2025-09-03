Haywood Highsmith Gives Heartfelt Tribute To Miami Heat Fans
Haywood Highsmith wasn't looking to leave Miami.
That was obvious to anyone who spent any time around the former undrafted forward since the Miami Heat gave him a chance, and he became a regular fixture of the rotation and an occasional starter. But as the Heat moved more to other options -- including their recent first round picks -- Highsmith's role was likely to be reduced, and the Heat traded him to Brooklyn with a second-round pick to clear space under the luxury tax line.
Highsmith, however, hasn't expressed any bitterness since, and that was clear in a recent Instagram post.
The soft-spoken Highsmith became a low-key fan favorite for his defensive effort, which earned him the nickname "The Locksmith." Highsmith had given up his No. 24 number to newcomer Norm Powell for a fee, and had intended to wear No. 8 with the Heat this season.
The Baltimore native has headed now to the Nets, though it's not clear that he will be there long. Brooklyn is rebuilding and Highsmith's best role is as a connector for a competitive team, not as someone who needs to generate offense for himself. So it's possible that he will be traded by the deadline to a team that could use his defensive chops.
It's also possible he could return to the Heat down the line -- he certainly didn't burn any bridges with the organization or its fans.
