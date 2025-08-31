Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Gains Opportunity From Teammate Injury
Nikola Jovic has already made his mark this offseason for the Serbian national team, in warmups to EuroBasket and in the games themselves. And while he was offensively quiet in the last game, a 84-80 win against Latvia in which center Nikola Jokic scored 39 points, he did contribute in other ways, and was a plus overall in the victory.
Now Jovic will need to do more, to help the favorites take the title.
One of the team's top scorers, Bojan Bogdanovich, ruptured his hamstring and will miss the rest of the tournament. Bogdanovich, who plays in the NBA with the Clippers, was averaging 9.0 points per game and was being leaned on to up his production as the tourney progressed.
So that likely means more shots for Jovic, the Miami Heat forward who took only three on Saturday after starring offensively in the two prior games. The Heat have been ecstatic with Jovic's progress this offseason, in the gym and on the court. He projects as a possible starter in training camp -- or at the least, an option as the sixth man.
Without question, Serbia (now 3-0 and a guarantee to advance out of group play) will go as far as Jokic can carry them. But he will need complementary help at times, and Jovic has shown the ability to score from deep and attack in the games so far.
Serbia plays next on Sunday, against 0-3 Czechia.
