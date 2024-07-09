Inside The Heat

Haywood Highsmith On Running It Back With Miami Heat: "We Think We Got More In The Tank"

Shandel Richardson

Mar 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) looks on before the game between the Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Heat are the epitome of the highs and lows of an NBA franchise.

Check out the last three seasons:

2022: First in the Eastern Conference, lost in conference finals.

2023: Eighth in the East, lost in NBA Finals.

2024: Eighth in the East, lost in first round.

With the Heat set to field basically the same roster for a fourth straight season, is this finally the year of a breakthrough? Forward Haywood Highsmith thinks so.

On Monday, the Heat re-signed him to a two-year deal. He's been around for the duration of this run.

"It's been a process," Highsmith said. "This is my first time being like a real, true free agent, We just took it day by day with multiple calls, multiple meetings talking about different things ... It's been an up and down roller coaster. I think the contract I got now for the Heat, I'm satisfied with it. We think we got more in the tank, for sure."

The Heat's only addition in free agency so far is guard Alec Burks, who was acquired from the New York Knicks. They also chose Kel-el Ware and Pelle Larsson in the draft but the core is mostly the same.

Highsmith returns after having the best season of his career, averaging 6.1 points in 20.7 minutes.

"I talked to other teams, obviously," Highsmith said of the free agency process. "A few made some offers. Some didn't have no offers. They were just interested. It could've went kind of either way but I'm glad to be back with the Miami Heat."

