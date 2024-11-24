Heat Acquire Kyle Kuzma, Part Ways With $90 Million Guard In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Miami Heat need to continue pondering on their future direction more and more each day until February's trade deadline.
If the Heat's front office opts to add additional talent around the Big Three of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro, they must have strong confidence their acquisition can push them over the hump. Butler, coach Erik Spoelstra, and company made the NBA Finals twice since 2020 with more polarizing rosters than their current group.
ESPN podcaster Darrick Miller of Numbers On The Board proposed for the Heat to land Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma in hopes of increasing their title chances. The potential trade details are as follows:
Heat receive: Kuzma
Wizards receive: Duncan Robinson, Josh Richardson, Pelle Larsson, 2030 first-round pick (lottery protected)
Miller's co-hosts were convinced the Heat are unwilling to move on from their 2024 draft pick, Larsson, which is quite the surprise. Although Larsson flashed serious potential in his limited playing time, passing on a 20-point per game scorer to retain him is bold. Kuzma is averaging 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds on 42.4 percent shooting in nine appearances this season.
His decreased stats from last season could potentially lower his trade value, allowing the Heat to capatilize when the time comes. The issue is unless the 29-year-old takes an unexpected leap under Spoelstra, he doesn't vault the Heat among favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
