Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Urges Patience With Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat fans are still waiting to see what first-round pick Kel’el Ware can do if given the opportunity.
Coach Erik Spoelstra, on the other hand, urges patience, especially with Ware only a month into his NBA career.
Spoelstra spoke with reporters Thursday and addressed Ware’s lack of playing time. The 15th pick is only averaging six minutes through his first eight games.
“He’s really committed to the whole process, and part of that process is just quiet all the noise,” Spoelstra said. “You know, everybody has all these expectations, and rightly so.
“And you know, if he’s not playing a certain amount of minutes, or if he doesn’t get into the game, that doesn’t mean things are going poorly, you know, quite the contrary, he’s doing a lot of really good things.”
Ware looked on the verge of more playing time earlier this month when he hit the court for at least nine minutes three times during a four-game stretch. However, he’s played less than five total minutes across the Heat’s last three games.
Spoelstra said Ware had a “really good” practice Thursday and needs to continue stacking good days.
“He’s getting better,” Spoelstra added. “Still has to learn the league, learn how things go. But he’s making a lot of steps forward, steps behind the scenes, and that’s what you want to see with young players.”
ROZIER DROPS, HERRO RISES IN NBA 2K
If Terry Rozier needs more motivation to snap out of his shooting slump, NBA 2K is happy to help.
NBA 2K25 announced its latest ratings update Nov. 21. Rozier unsurprisingly fell from an 80 overall to a 78 following a difficult week. Rozier, who has started most of the year at point guard, is averaging his lowest points (12.9) and field-goal percentage (38 percent) averages since becoming a full-time starter in 2019.
Rozier missed Monday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers with right foot discomfort. He didn’t practice Thursday, and it is unclear if he will play Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks.
Of the four Heat players who received a ratings change, Rozier was the only one to drop. Tyler Herro received a +1 and went up to 86 overall.
Haywood Highsmith jumped to 77 overall with a two-point increase. Backup guard Pelle Lawson received a +1, moving to 73 overall.
HEAT REST PLAYERS DURING LENGTHY ABSENCE
Rozier wasn’t the only Heat player who sat out Thursday’s practice. The Miami Heat elected to let Rozier, Jaime Jaquez, and Josh Richardson enjoy their extended absence a little longer.
The trio did not practice Thursday while recovering from various injuries.
Jaquez sat out Monday with a high ankle sprain. Richardson had five points in Monday’s win but is battling a heel injury.
Despite not officially practicing, all three took shots Thursday afternoon.
Given the six-day layoff between games, Miami could afford to rest all three players. The Heat played three games in four days last weekend, splitting a two-game set with the Indiana Pacers and knocking off the 76ers at home.
ESPN CRITICAL OF BUTLER, BIG THREE
Do you believe in the Miami Heat’s current Big Three of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Tyler Herro?
If so, you’re certainly feeling more optimistic than ESPN.
ESPN ranked every team’s core three players in a Nov. 21 article. The Heat finished 19th and as one of three teams in the “age and injury questions” tier.
The good news is ESPN praised Herro, who is averaging a career-high 24.2 points and on pace to make his first All-Star game. Adebayo also earned recognition for his versatility and athleticism.
However, Butler’s presence and age, injury history, and contract status dropped the Heat. He missed four games earlier this month with an ankle injury.
“This group has gone as far as Butler could carry it the past few seasons, and until further notice that remains the case,” the article argued.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat's Pat Riley Thanks Lakers for ‘Mind Blowing’ Historic Honor
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Making All-Star Case With One Key Advanced Stat
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.