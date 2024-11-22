Miami Heat Urged To Trade Terry Rozier In Favor Of Bulls' $215 Million All-Star
Terry Rozier's woeful start to the regular season is leaving Miami Heat fans rather frustrated with the score-first guard.
If the Heat opt for the route of contending for a championship, dealing Rozier over Tyler Herro appears the new best option. Pairing the hurt trade value of Rozier with Duncan Robinson and strong draft capital could land team president Pat Riley the star guard he's been searching for.
"Miami Heat should think about trading for Zach Lavine," a Heat fan posted on X. "Lavine and Herro backcourt would be unstoppable."
The Bulls were seemingly looking to move LaVine before the start of the season to dump his hefty salary. Now, his excelling start to the year leaves Chicago with the possibility of adding a strong return for him. He is averaging 22 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 51.2 percent shooting and 43.2 percent from three-point range through 13 appearances.
Many Heat fans fell in love with the suggested trade largely because of the annoyance with Rozier. Others were quick to point out the team's need for a defensive-minded guard to play next to Herro in the backcourt. Herro and LaVine share a similar offense-first style of play, leaving them with a potential void on the defensive end.
Still, Herro was confident entering the season a backcourt powered by pure offense can rank at the top of the NBA.
