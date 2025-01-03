NBA MVP 'Pushed' For His Team To Acquire Jimmy Butler Yet Heat Refused To Engage
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler requested a trade roughly a month before February's deadline, but it appears organizations expressed interest much earlier.
Last offseason the Philadelphia 76ers were in search of a player to complete their Big Three next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Before Philadelphia ended up signing forward Paul George to a maximum contract early in free agency, the Sixers hoped to land the Heat's six-time All-Star.
Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported on the 76ers' summertime interest in Butler.
"Over the summer, Philadelphia tried to engage Miami on a Butler deal before agreeing to terms with George — Joel Embiid wanted a reunion with Butler and pushed for it, according to sources who spoke to Yahoo Sports over the summer and recently," Goodwill wrote. "It’s easy to see that max slot occupied by George could very well have been Butler's."
Time will tell if the Sixers regret not further pushing the issue to land Butler or if the Heat wish they had moved the 35-year-old sooner. George and Butler are struggling more than expected, much due to them simply being past their prime.
However, the Heat forward is known for stepping up when the lights shine brightest while George tends to crumble in the big moments.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.