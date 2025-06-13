Heat All-Star Tyler Herro Fuels Kevin Durant Trade Rumors With Surprise Remark
The Miami Heat appear all-in on pursuing a blockbuster trade for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, which guard Tyler Herro is clearly a fan of.
Every offseason Miami's front office commits all their time to chasing one player but has struck out in recent years. Herro made clear how much respect and love he has for the Suns forward on a livestream with famous streamers Adin Ross and Neon, meaning at least one of Miami's stars presumably hopes to see Durant in a Heat uniform next season.
Herro was asked to make his all-time starting lineup, saying, "KD! KD at the four. I like KD. KD's tough."
Ross attempted to bait Herro into some words about Durant potentially coming to Miami, saying, "No way, he's coming?" The All-Star guard simply laughed and repeated he's putting Durant at power forward.
The asking price for Durant seems relatively low for a player of his caliber, as most project the Heat to send Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, a young player, and draft capital to Phoenix in a possible trade. This would allow them to retain depth and much of their future while still competing for a title with a Big Three of Durant, Herro, and Bam Adebayo.
With Durant playing for five different NBA teams throughout his illustrious career, it's nice to see Herro laying the groundwork for strong chemistry if the deal comes to fruition.
