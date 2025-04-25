Inside The Heat

Heat-Cavs Injury Report: Latest Update On Terry Rozier For Game 3

Alex Toledo

Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Game 3 of their Playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers looming, the Miami Heat announced Terry Rozier did not practice with the team as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle. Kevin Love remains away from the team due to personal reasons.

Here's the game preview:

How To Watch Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Game time: 1 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: TNT, FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +6, DraftKings

VITALS: The Heat are down 0-2 in the best-of-seven first round series. The Heat and Cavaliers met three times this regular season with Cleveland winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 80-53 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games. The teams entered this postseason having never faced each other in the playoffs as Miami has faced every other Eastern Conference team in the postseason except Cleveland.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CAVALIERS

G Darius Garland

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F Max Strus

F Evan Mobley

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Terry Rozier: Out - Ankle

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

CAVALIERS

N/A

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Yeah we're looking forward to it, we wanna get back out there. Could’ve played today, we would’ve been good with that, too. You don't feel good about the results of the last two games so we have a chance to change that tomorrow at 1:00."

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

Takeaways From Miami Heat's Demoralizing Game 2 Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Needs Absolutely Zero Fueling From Darius Garland

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.