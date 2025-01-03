Inside The Heat

Heat Could Save Future By Trading Jimmy Butler To Nuggets In Three-Team Blockbuster

Jan 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) warms-up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler is ready for his time with the Miami Heat to end, as he officially requested a trade Thursday evening.

Prior to the official trade request, it was rumored Butler had four preferred destinations: the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. Instead, ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported the six-time All-Star is willing to play anywhere except Miami and believes he has the ability to turn any team into a contender.

This gives Heat team president Pat Riley and the front office much more freedom to explore trade packages outside of the aforementioned landing spots. The No. 1 player the Heat should look to land in return is rumored to be available Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

While the Kings would have no motivation to take back the 35-year-old star, involving a third team could change their willingness. A proposed three-team blockbuser deal between the Heat, Kings, and Denver Nuggets could look similar to the following:

Heat receive: De'Aaron Fox, Zeke Nnaji, Jordan McLaughlin

Nuggets receive: Jimmy Butler

Kings receive: Michael Porter Jr., Dario Saric, 2030 first-round pick (via MIA), 2028 first-round pick (via DEN), Los Angeles Lakers' 2026 second-round pick (via MIA)

If the Heat are able to acquire Fox in any sort of move, Riley and the front office would deserve immense praise. The Kings star is arguably a better player than Butler but is simply less established and experienced in the postseason.

