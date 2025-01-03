Tyler Herro Speaks Out On Jimmy Butler’s Lack Of Joy With The Heat
Jimmy Butler caught the NBA world by surprise with his postgame comment regarding his lack of joy on the court with the Miami Heat.
He went a step further to claim he "probably can't" get the happiness back with the Heat. This caught social media by surprise, but the same cannot seemingly be said about star teammate Tyler Herro. The former Sixth Man of the Year was asked if he was surprised by Butler's remark postgame.
"Not really," Herro began. "We’re all trying to find joy in [basketball} at the same time, so we’ll see."
“I have no clue,” Herro said in regards to how the team should involve Butler more in the offense. “I’m not the coach.”
It's safe to say the emotions in the Heat's locker room are at a season high, and the trade deadline is sure to be a chaotic time for team president Pat Riley and the front office.
HEAT VS PACERS TAKEAWAYS
1. What home court?
In hindsight, maybe the Heat’s underwhelming victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday was a sign of things to come. Miami didn’t blow out or dominate a dismal New Orleans team the way one would expect a healthy Heat team to, especially at home.
Indiana led 38-25 at the end of the first quarter and eliminated any hopes of a Heat comeback with a 41-point third quarter. Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and dished 15 assists in making Miami’s defense look lost.
The Heat have been up-and-down all season. It appears the same problems that plagued them in the final months of 2024 are continuing into the first days of 2025.
2. Jimmy Butler stays quiet … too quiet
Butler scored nine points on only five shots Wednesday night, his first game since Dec. 20. It was easy to write off the quiet performance and 25-minute outing as the Heat easing him back into action following the five-game absence.
So much for that idea. Butler recorded nine points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals Thursday night; Indiana outscored Miami by 27 points when Butler was on the court.
The most alarming part is Butler took six shots. Arguably the Heat’s second-best player has only taken 11 shots in his last two games. That’s a massive problem, and it’s one the Heat must address if they intend to keep Butler through the season's end.
3. Bam is back! Maybe
After two-plus months of offensive regression, the Bam Adebayo of old may finally be back. Adebayo recorded 20 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes Thursday night.
Most importantly, Adebayo hit eight of his 12 shots; the three-time All-Star has made 17 of his last 26 shots, an important achievement given his prolonged shooting issues. On a night with few positives for the Heat, they can at least be encouraged about Adebayo’s offense.
