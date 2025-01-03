Report: Jimmy Butler Requests Trade From Heat, Greatly Expands List Of Destinations
Veteran star Jimmy Butler's tenure with the Miami Heat is expected to end within roughly the next month.
Butler officially requested a trade from the Heat just hours following a double-digit loss to the Indiana Pacers, per ESPN. Not only is the six-time All-Star asking out, but he took it a step further by making known he's willing to play anywhere except Miami.
"Butler does not plan to furnish the Heat with a list of favored destinations, sources told ESPN," reporters Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst wrote. "He is open to playing anywhere other than Miami and feels he can make any team a contender -- no matter where he is moved, sources said. He does plan to take part in all team activities and will plan to do whatever the Heat ask of him during this process, sources said."
It was becoming rather obvious in recent months that Butler's time with the Heat was coming to a close. Still, team president Pat Riley issued a statement in December claiming the team is not moving the 35-year-old. Just weeks later, Riley's remark is spoiled by his trade request.
"Riley and Heat owner Micky Arison have met with Butler's representation in recent days attempting to resolve the divide between the parties without success, sources said," Charania and Windhorst wrote.
With Butler expanding his list of suitors to the other 29 teams in the NBA, there's no telling what uniform he'll be wearing by mid-February.
