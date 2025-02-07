Heat Fans React to Andrew Wiggins’ Bold Choice
We can’t say the same about No. 22, at least as it relates to the Miami Heat.
All-Star forward Jimmy Butler wore No. 22 for six seasons, leading the Heat to two finals appearances. Of course, Butler now plays for the Warriors following Wednesday’s blockbuster trade.
Enter Andrew Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 pick and an All-Star in his own right. Miami acquired Wiggins in the five-team trade, and the 29-year-old expects to make his debut Monday against the Celtics.
Wiggins will wear No. 22, just as he did in Minnesota and Golden State.
Teams sometimes take numbers out of circulation, especially if the player in question had the success Butler did in Miami. The New York Yankees didn’t offer players Alex Rodriguez’s No. 13 for nearly a decade until ex-Marlin Jazz Chisolm wore it last season.
X (formerly Twitter) user @HeatvsHaters posted a poll Thursday night asking if the Heat allowing Wiggins to wear No. 22 is “not a big deal” or disrespectful. Nearly 8,000 people voted on the poll as of Friday morning.
Luckily for Wiggins, most Heat fans support him wearing Butler’s old number. A resounding 66.3% believe it’s not a big deal.
The move is a bold one, if only because Butler leaves behind a complicated legacy in Miami. When things were good, Butler was a dynamic and personable superstar who often carried mediocre Heat teams deep into the playoffs.
However, things ended so sourly it’s unclear if the Heat will even retire Butler’s No. 22. The team suspended him three times in January alone for various rule violations, missing a team flight, and walking out of practice.
We’ll see how Wiggins fares as the starting small forward, especially given the high expectations. Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
However, his 44.4 shooting percentage marks his lowest since 2019, his final full season in Minnesota.
At least Wiggins arrives in Miami knowing fans won't boo him for his number choice.
WIGGINS TO JOIN LEBRON, SHAQ
Wiggins will join a rare club featuring two of the greatest players in league history.
Wiggins will become the fourth No. 1 pick to play for the Heat. He’ll join Shaquille O’Neal (1992), LeBron James (2003), and Greg Oden (2007) in the exclusive group.
The Heat have never selected first in the draft.
The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Wiggins first in 2014. However, the team quickly traded him to Minnesota for All-Star forward Kevin Love.
Amusingly, Wiggins and Love are now teammates.
Wiggins’ entry into the small club could bode well for Miami. O’Neal and James each won championships during their Heat tenure.
Additionally, the Heat reached the Finals during Oden’s lone season in Miami. However, the San Antonio Spurs topped the Heat in 2014.
LOVE HINTS AT NEXT MOVE
Heat big man Kevin Love appears ready to call it quits.
No, the five-time All-Star forward isn’t retiring yet. At least, not to our knowledge.
Instead, Love signaled he’s walking away from his recent social media antics. The sparsely-used veteran spent recent weeks posting memes and movie clips on Instagram, frequently mocking teammates and the lingering Jimmy Butler trade saga.
However, Butler is headed to Golden State. Rather than publicly declare his new target, Love implied he’s done playing stand-up comedian.
“Generational Run,” Love wrote on Instagram, attaching a video of Michael Jordan’s 1993 retirement press conference.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Fans Celebrate Favorite Jimmy Butler Memories After Trade
Heat’s Kel’El Ware Continues Adventurous Rookie Season by Joining Rare Club
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.