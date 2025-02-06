Miami Heat Fans Celebrate Favorite Jimmy Butler Memories After Trade
Miami Heat fans endured the Jimmy Butler drama for weeks, with many eventually turning on the six-time All-Star.
With Butler headed to the Warriors, the fanbase would rather remember the good times.
The official Heat subreddit posted a Jimmy Butler appreciation thread, inviting users to share their favorite memories. Butler led the Heat to two finals appearances in six seasons, often carrying overachieving Miami teams further than anyone would’ve guessed.
Reddit user Number333 began the thread by reliving various highlights, most notably Butler’s 56-point game against Milwaukee in the 2023 playoffs.
“I remember being on vacation and watching the game on my tablet and SCREAMING MY HEAD OFF to the point hotel staff knocked on my door and asked if everything was okay because I couldn’t believe what I was watching,” they wrote.
“I was a Jimmy hater before he came here, but his tenure has pretty much turned that around even with this lost joy drama,” cervesista shared.
Added Awkward_Priority2766: “I’m gonna miss him. I will always remember the special finals runs he led us on. He’s a Heat legend in my eyes despite the sour ending to the relationship with the organization. Thank you Jimmy!”
Many fondly remembered Butler’s first season with the Heat. Miami pulled off an incredible playoff run in the bubble and reached the finals.
“2020 was a rough year for me personally but the bubble team spearheaded by a rag tag bunch of goons led by a homeless Jimmy Butler inspired me for years,” LemonCanddy commented.
“[F]rom ages 18-23 I decided to stop half passing life. [W]iithout him coming here I’m not the same person I am today.”
Added canesjags4life: “He got me back into Heat bball. I was basically going to casual fan status. The bubble brought me back and playoff Jimmy cemented it.”
Butler averaged 24.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.9 steals in 64 playoff games.
“I will forever fondly remember the terror he brought the East in the playoffs,” InternetSignature wrote. “Hate how it ended but I’ll never forget Jimmy Butler is and will always be Jimmy [expletive] Butler (for better or worse lol).”
AwayMushroom7675 suggested fans don’t realize Butler’s global impact.
“I’m not American, so I dont follow basketball that closely,” they wrote, “but because of Jimmy, I’m forever a fan of the Miami Heat.”
“Jimmy is my [expletive] guy,” javicnd21 chimed in. “Wish we ended things having a championship, but those playoff runs he gave us were the most fun I’ve had watching basketball since the Big 3 era.
Some Heat fans understandably celebrated Butler’s departure in the thread. Critics cited his recent conduct and said they won’t miss him.
However, much of the thread focused on the highlights and what Butler meant to them.
“He got me into loving Basketball again and for that I’m grateful,” Prestigious_Shock146 commented. “Best wishes.”
HASLEM SHARES THOUGHTS ON BUTLER TRADE
Heat legend Udonis Haslem spent weeks watching his former team endure the never-ending Butler saga.
Count Haslem among those pleased with the trade.
“I have just been waiting to exhale,” Haslem declared on ESPN.
Haslem went one step further describing the last month. Butler requested a trade Jan. 2 and has served three separate suspensions for violating team rules, missing a team flight, and walking out of practice.
“It has been mentally, emotionally, and physically draining in this period of time for everyone,” Haslem said.
“So I am quite happy that we finally got it figured out, and the guys in the locker room can quiet the noise and play with a clear mind.”
Haslem played with Butler from 2019 through 2023. Miami reached the finals twice in that span, losing to the Lakers in 2020 and the Nuggets three years later.
However, Haslem has no lingering resentment towards Butler. He praised his ex-teammate and said the veteran forward is an excellent fit for a Warriors team seeking one more title in the Stephen Curry era.
“I know what Jimmy is firsthand,” Haslem said. “Playoff Jimmy. I know what he brings. He’s definitely gonna take some stress off Steph. … You can go to Jimmy, and he’s gonna be efficient for you.”
LOVE POKES FUN AT BUTLER TRADE
Sparsely used Heat forward Kevin Love has been busy in recent weeks posting about the Butler drama.
Did you really think he’d stop after the Heat finally dealt Butler?
Love continued his recent social media onslaught following Wednesday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. This time, Love invoked The Shawshank Redemption. Love shared the scene where Andy Dufresne finally escapes prison.
“Jimmy Butler and the Shawshank Redemption,” Love wrote.
Love typically references popular movies like Casino, Pulp Fiction, and Scarface. No surprise he posted a famous clip from Shawshank.
Butler said last month he approves of Love’s humor, even when it comes at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
(Also, we’re sorry if we spoiled a 30-year-old movie considered one of the greatest in cinema history. Blame Love!)
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.