Heat Fans Rush To Defend Dwyane Wade In Donovan Mitchell Debate
YouTuber Rusty Buckets recently started an interesting debate.
While Donovan Mitchell was in the middle of a 43-point performance in the Cleveland Cavaliers' victory against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3, he posed a question: Is Mitchell the best small player in NBA history?
Buckets posted on X: "Has there been a guy Mitchells height who plays as big as he does, like, ever? I can't think of one off the top of my head,"
The post drew more than a half million views. Many of the responses mentioned Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Fans felt Wade was a more dynamic player for his size. Wade was generally listed at 6-foot-4 during his playing days.
Like Mitchell, Wade played far above his height. He had plenty of big-time slam dunks over centers and forwards, including Kendrick Perkins, Jermaine O'Neal and Anderson Varejao.
Wade also holds the league record for most blocks by a player under 6-4. The only players who come close to Wade's tenacity at his size are Mitchell and Russell Westbrook when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While Mitchell is the man of the moment, at least Heat fans made sure to remember Wade.
