Heat and Timberwolves Fans Ban Together In Clowning Jimmy Butler
NBA star Jimmy Butler has burned bridges in many cities as one of the more vocal players in the league.
And best believe those fans remember. They immediately hopped to clowning the Warriors forward after his lackluster Game 4 performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler had 14 points on just nine shot attempts in a matchup the Warriors needed to keep their postseason alive without star Steph Curry.
Miami Heat fans, heavily criticized amid Butler's success in Golden State, couldn't pass up the opportunity to highlight his underperformance.
It was even sweeter for Minnesota fans, who beat their former superstar to take a 3-1 lead over the Warriors Monday night. They are on the verge of heading to their second straight conference finals.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged Butler's lack of aggression but says the team needs to open up more looks.
"He wasn't as aggressive tonight, but I didn't see a lot of openings either," Kerr said. "Ideally, we could put more shooting around him to open up the floor a little bit. But with Steph out, we're not gonna be able to do as much of that. We'll look at the tape and see where we can find some openings for him. I know he'll be aggressive for Game 5."
