Miami Heat Fans Send Jayson Tatum Well Wishes After Devastating Injury
The Miami Heat-Boston Celtics is among the most heated rivalries in NBA history.
But some things are bigger than basketball, and demand that conflict be put aside to recognize issues larger at hand.
Last night was one of those moments, as Celtics star Jayson Tatum left late with a non-contact injury in Game 4 against the New York Knicks. Heat fans, usually the first to criticize Tatum, were pouring out condolences for his recovery.
"For people who thought I was referring to Paul Pierce, I wasn’t. Despite the hate for Celtics I never want to see a serious injury like this. It sucks," user HeatCulture said.
Tatum is one of the most targeted players in online criticism, but even most Celtics haters couldn't find themselves to clown the six-time All-Star.
Tatum was amid a superstar performance Monday night with 42 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. His injury looked like an Achilles tear, which means he would be sidelined for the rest of the postseason and a portion of next year as well.
Boston still boasts a star lineup, but its odds of defeating New York are slim after losing its top player.
The Celtics host Game 5 Wednesday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.