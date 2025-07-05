Heat Featured In Massive Trade Proposal That Deals $109 Million All-Star For Jonathan Kuminga
The Miami Heat appear focused on allowing their young core to develop in the 2026 season after losing the Kevin Durant sweepstakes to the Houston Rockets.
While there's always a chance Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo or another superstar becomes available, it's far more likely the Heat will see how a full campaign of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo at the helm unfolds. This is also essentially what Miami team president Pat Riley promised the fanbase he wouldn't do.
There is, however, a seemingly available Western Conference star who will shake up the core but also not deplete the Heat of their youth. Golden State Warriors Jonathan Kuminga is continuing to hear his name in trade rumors, especially those that are linked to the Heat. SI pitched a three-team deal between the Heat, Warriors, and Atlanta Hawks that brings Kuminga to Miami in exchange for Andrew Wiggins. The full proposed details are as follows:
Hawks Receive: Moses Moody, 2031 2nd round pick (via GSW), 2032 2nd round pick (via GSW)
Warriors Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Pelle Larsson, Mo Gueye, 2031 first-round pick (top-8 protected)
Heat Receive: Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade on four-year, $80 million contract), Trayce Jackson-Davis
The motive for each team involved in this scenario is quite simple. The Hawks add another shooter in a backcourt led by Trae Young along with a few picks while only giving up Gueye.
Golden State reunites with Wiggins, who was a crucial part of their 2022 championship run. Not to mention, he is entering the final guaranteed season of his four-year, $109 million contract before a player option comes into play for the 2027 season. No one knows quite when Stephen Curry will call it a career, but Wiggins' deal expiring could align perfectly with the Warriors entering a new era.
Kuminga's long-running connection to the Heat is understandable, as he is a 22-year-old who regularly flashes All-Star potential. On top of that, adding the NBA champion forward to the mix could silence the complaints of Heat fans.