Heat Insider Reveals Which Key Figure Is Leading Push For Kevin Durant Trade

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat's front office is one of the most stable in the NBA, as coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley have been with the organization for more than two decades.

However, Spoelstra and Riley likely have different mindsets on many major moves because of their roles. If Riley trades for a superstar who doesn't pan out in Miami, he receives heavy backlash whereas Spoelstra simply gains another talented player in his rotation.

This is seemingly the case with the sweepstakes for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, as Heat insider Ethan Skolnick revealed Spoelstra is the one pushing for the trade.

“The more people I talk to, the more it seems to be Spoelstra who wants this deal," Skolnick said on the Off The Floor Discord.

The reality for Spoelstra is any combination of players Miami packages to acquire Durant will not significantly impact the lineups he rolled out in 2025. Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kel'el Ware are four of the most rumored contributors to be included, none of whom Spoelstra used extensively last season.

Riley is, however, facing a major dilemma with Ware. The 21-year-old center exhibited serious potential in his limited rookie campaign, averaging 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds on 55.4 percent shooting.

The last outcome Riley wants to occur is trading Ware to the Suns where he evolves into an All-Star and Durant only spends a couple of non-title-winning years in Miami.

ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

